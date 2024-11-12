Speaker Welch, Lawmakers Return to Springfield for Fall Veto Session

Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield on Tuesday, Nov. 12th for the two-week fall veto session. Session is scheduled to begin at 3p.m.

“I’m eager to get back to our Capitol and resume the work of the people,” said House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. “We’ve gotten big things done in the 103rd General Assembly, and I’m looking forward to closing out this session on a positive note for Illinoisans.”

The Illinois House of Representatives and Senate are in session beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12th until Thursday, Nov. 14th. They will return the following week beginning Tuesday, Nov. 19th through Thursday, Nov. 21st. Lawmakers will return to their districts through the holiday season and will be back to the Capitol for the lame duck session in January.

For more information, or to submit your idea, contact Welch’s district office at 708-450-1000 or [email protected]. You may also visit our website.