Speaker Welch hosts 11th annual Senior and Veteran Resource Fair

House Speaker Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch connected hundreds of local residents with state resources, free vaccinations, and local community service providers at his 11th annual Senior and Veteran Resource Fair this past weekend in Forest Park.

“The Senior and Veteran Resource Fair is one of my favorite events to host in my community,” said Speaker Welch. “Giving back to the people who have supported me and helped me grow into the leader I am today is what it’s all about. I want to thank my staff and all the vendors who helped make this event a success for our community.”

Attendees were able to meet with representatives from 28 community service providers, offering a range of resources for independent living, healthcare access, and veterans’ benefits. Providers included the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, Aetna Better Health, Harmony Care Home Services, Proviso Township Senior Services, Illinois Psychiatric Society, and many more.

Sonya Tompkins, community outreach liaison with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, educated attendees about fraud and financial scams targeting elders, which is a rapidly growing crime in Illinois and across the country.

“My office is committed to ensuring that the people of Illinois, veterans, and older residents in particular, have information that will help them avoid becoming victims to fraud and scams. We were proud to participate in Speaker Welch’s Senior and Veteran Resource Fair and appreciated the opportunity to educate attendees,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “Collaborating with legislators throughout the state on a bipartisan basis is critical to protecting our residents from fraud, and I appreciate Speaker Welch’s partnership in this effort.”

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias also joined to speak about the expanded driver’s license services implemented last month, known as the “Skip-the-Line” program specifically for senior citizens at DMV facilities. This program has “increased the number of available appointments at Chicago-area DMVs by over 40%,” and Speaker Welch noted that the plan is to build the next facility somewhere in the 7th district.

Walgreens offered free flu and COVID-19 vaccines and America Cares Too raffled off prizes. Attendees were offered lunch and played bingo where winners received gift cards, vacuums, and gift baskets.

