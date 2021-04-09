Spam has a brand new bag

Take a virtual tour of the one-of-a-kind, 14,000-square-foot SPAM® Museum in Austin, Minnesota

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

The SPAM® brand by Hormel Foods has evolved over the years. Folks all over the world have been eating SPAM® since 1937. That’s 84 years! Marketed as an inexpensive food, this pork in a can made it easy to ship overseas to feed the troops during World War II. But after the war was over and the economy improved, folks began eating less pork.

In recent years, the SPAM® brand has been enjoying a resurgence, so to speak, and families everywhere are cooking up a variety of meals using SPAM® products as the foundation. The SPAM® brand comes in the original classic version, and there is even a low-sodium product. SPAM® Classic is made with six simple ingredients: pork with ham, salt, water, potato starch, sugar and sodium nitrite.

The SPAM® brand partnered with Chef Sunny Anderson in 2015 and 2016 for the SPAMERICAN™ Tour. The tour featured a food truck that traveled from coast-to-coast bringing fans signature recipes from Anderson as well as SPAM® creations from other local chef partners. The food truck appeared in 2015 at Chicago’s Taste of Chicago event featuring Sunny’s recipes and SPAM® & Jack Grilled Cheese from Chef Kevin Hickey of Bottlefork & Duck Inn.

In 2016, the truck went to the Windy City Smokeout and featured Cinnamon Crusted SPAM® Waffles with Apricot Jam Drizzle from Gale Gand of Spritz Burger’s. The food truck showcased many different ways that SPAM® varieties can be used to make tasty meals. Other delicious dishes featuring the SPAM® brand include a SPAM® breakfast sandwich, SPAM® Paella, which is a play on a Spanish dish, a Japanese inspired SPAM® Classic Musubi, which uses soy sauce, sushi rice and nori. And, of course, there is a good old fashioned SPAM® Burger.

Breakfast will continue to be popular this year, with new products launching, fast food restaurants releasing new menu items. Also, the SPAM® brand is enjoyed around the globe, from the United States to West Africa—available in 44 countries.

Some quick SPAM® brand facts:

8 cans of SPAM® products are eaten every second.

In 2020, the brand had its sixth consecutive record sales year. To date, the brand has sold more than 9 billion cans. That’s billion with a “B.”

And once the roads and travel open back up, folks can travel to the one-of-a-kind, 14,000-square-foot SPAM® Museum in Austin, Minnesota. The Museum is open for in-person visits, but if you want to check it out from the comfort of your home, virtual tours are available!

Check out all the ways you can incorporate SPAM® varieties into your next recipe online at spam.com/recipes.