Sox pound Kansas City Royals 9-2 on the road

By Joseph G. Philips

The Chicago White Sox earned their fifth win of the season with a 9-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, August 2.

Since their 1-4 start last week, the White Sox are now riding a four game winning streak and jumped into second place in the American League Central Division.

Recent call-up Nick Madrigal played a big role in the team’s win on Sunday, finishing with a career high four hits against the Royals.

According to Yahoo Sports, the 23-year-old infielder had a pair of hits in a seven-run seventh inning, when he scored the go-ahead run and had his first career RBI, and barely missed out on a 5-for-5 day on a ground ball in the ninth inning.

“It’s hard when everyone knows that you hadn’t gotten a hit yet,’’ said Madrigal, who was brought up for the start of the three-game series Friday night.

‘’They kind of joke with you and the pressure builds,’’ he said, ‘’but once I saw that first one fall the weight was off me.’’

In addition to Madrigal’s big day, Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal also added three RBIs in the win and outfielder Nicky Delmonico added two in support of right-hander Dylan Cease (1-1), who gave up a homer to Alex Gordon in the third inning.

Final Score: White Sox 9, Royals 2.

Chicago Crusader Player of the Game:

Nick Madrigal, Sox, finished with a career high four hits against the Royals