Sox new GM Chris Getz trades top reliever Aaron Bummer to Atlanta Braves

Chicago White Sox trade graphic

In recent news, Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz traded prominent relief pitcher Aaron Bummer to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for former first-round picks Michael Soroka, Jared Shuster, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake and prospect Riley Gowens.

The White Sox selected the pitcher in the 19th round, with the 558th overall selection of the 2014 MLB draft, according to Bummer’s bio. After signing with the White Sox, Bummer made his professional debut that same year with the Great Falls Voyagers, where he compiled a 2.45 ERA in 22 innings pitched. He missed all of 2015 due to injury.

In 2016, he pitched for the Arizona League White Sox, Great Falls, and Winston-Salem Dash where Bummer was a combined 1–2 with a 4.86 ERA in 15 relief appearances between the two teams.

He began 2017 with Winston-Salem, was promoted to the Birmingham Barons in May, and was promoted to the Charlotte Knights in July. Chicago selected Bummer’s contract on July 27, 2017, and he made his Major League debut that same night against the Chicago Cubs, striking out the first batter he faced, Anthony Rizzo.

In 49 innings pitched between Winston-Salem, Birmingham and Charlotte prior to his call up, he was 1–5 with a 3.31 ERA. Bummer spent the remainder of 2017 with the White Sox, compiling a 1–3 record and 4.50 ERA in 30 relief appearances.

Bummer made 37 appearances, in 2018, collecting an ERA of 4.26 in 31+2⁄3 innings. The following season, he improved dramatically, making 58 appearances, while registering an ERA of 2.13 in 67+1⁄3 innings and striking out 60. The White Sox signed him to a five-year $16 million contract.

In 2020, Bummer only appeared in nine games due to a left biceps strain that kept him out for a majority of the season. He was able to return for the final week of the season and was added to the White Sox’ 2020 post-season roster. He appeared in two games in the 2020 American League Wild Card Series, not allowing a run in 1+1⁄3 innings combined, during Chicago’s 2–1 series loss to the Oakland Athletics.

Bummer appeared in 62 games in 2021, with an ERA of 3.51 in 56.1 innings, while striking out 75 batters as the White Sox made the post-season. Bummer appeared in three games in the 2021 American League Division Series against the Houston Astros posting an 8.10 ERA in 3+1⁄3, giving up 5 hits and 3 runs, all earned as the White Sox lost in four games.

In 2022, Bummer appeared in only 32 games after dealing with a knee injury that kept him out for three months from June to September.

He posted an ERA of 2.36 in those 32 games, while pitching in 26+2⁄3 innings and striking out 30 batters.