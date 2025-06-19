Southwest Airlines, Construction Partners Break Ground on  the Year’s Largest Midway Investment

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mayor Brandon Johnson recently joined newly confirmed Aviation Commissioner Michael J. McMurray, Southwest Airlines, and local construction and union partners to break ground on the rehabilitation of Runway 13C/31C. The $47 million initiative will renew one of Midway’s primary runways and its intersecting taxiways, bolstering airfield safety at the “busiest square mile in aviation.”

“Midway International Airport is one of the largest employers on the South Side, providing thousands of Chicagoans with quality jobs in a dynamic, ever-changing industry. As we continue to Build Better Together across this city, this type of critical infrastructure investment is key to furthering economic growth and opportunity, while also providing for an even safer air travel experience for generations of Midway flyers to come,” said Mayor Johnson. “I thank Southwest Airlines and the Illinois Congressional delegation for their financial support of this project, and I look forward to continued partnership with all the airlines that call Chicago’s neighborhood airport home: Allegiant Air, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Porter Airlines, Southwest, and Volaris Airlines.”

The rehabilitation of Runway 13C/31C includes repaving the main runway and its intersecting taxiways, as well as updating the airfield’s geometry to better align with federal aviation standards. The project will also enhance safety through the installation of new runway guard lights and the construction of a new roadway to support aircraft rescue and firefighting operations in the event of an aviation incident.

“Safety is the top priority of each of the 9,000-plus employees who work at Midway International Airport, and these investments will support that mission with the latest enhancements in airfield safety,” said Commissioner McMurray of the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), which owns and operates both Midway and O’Hare airports. “Best of all: we expect to complete this tremendous airfield upgrade with absolutely no impact on passenger flight operations.”

Led by K-Five Construction Corporation, the $47 million project has been in various stages of planning since 2022. The CDA is seeking more than $37 million in federal funding for the project through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Grant program.

“We are appreciative of the partnership from the City of Chicago to launch this critical project that invests in the future of Chicago Midway,” said Steve Sisneros, Vice President Airport Affairs at Southwest Airlines. “As Midway and Southwest both transform, we look forward to serving Chicagoans for years to come.”

As part of ongoing efforts to improve airfield operations at Midway, the existing Runway 13L/31R, which has been closed since 2023, was permanently decommissioned Thursday, June 12. On the same day, Runway 13C/31C — the runway undergoing rehabilitation as part of the project launched last week by Mayor Johnson — will be re-designated as Runway 13L/31R. Pilots and Midway-based personnel have been notified of the upcoming change in accordance with federal requirements.