Southlake Mall Welcomes the Public Back to the Center on Monday, May 18

Lake County Enters Phase Two of the State of Indiana’s Five-Phase Re-Opening Plan

On Monday, May 11, Lake County began following phase two of the state of Indiana’s five-phase re-opening plan. With that, Southlake Mall is pleased to announce it will open and welcome the public back to the center on Monday, May 18.

To support the well-being of the Northwest Indiana community, Southlake Mall will continue to follow city, county, state, and national health mandates and will have preventative measures in place to ensure a clean, safe, and comfortable environment for its shoppers and guests. Further details are available on the property’s website at ShoppingSouthlakeMall.com.

Southlake Mall hours:

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 – 6 p.m.

About Southlake Mall

Southlake Mall is located at 2109 Southlake Mall Merrillville, IN 46410. Restaurant, store, and holiday hours may vary. For more information, visit ShoppingSouthlakeMall.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.