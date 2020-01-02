South Suburban Links “Got the holiday grooving with the Whispers”

Recently, the ladies of the South Suburban Chicago Chapter of the Links Inc., hosted an enchanting afternoon that got the holiday groove started, with their annual fundraiser which garnered more than 800 attendees, and featured the soulful sounds of “The Whispers.” The South Suburban Chicago (IL) Chapter of Links, Incorporated was chartered in 1976 by women who wanted to make a difference within their community. The women of the South Suburban Chicago Chapter of Links, Inc. celebrate more than 40 years of service with more than 50 active members, supporting Alumni, Connecting Links and Heir-o-Links. The chapter also boasts the honor of having as its member, former 14th National President of Links, Incorporated, Dr. Gwendolyn B. Lee.

The Links, Incorporated is an international organization consisting of nearly 15,000 professional women of color committed to Leadership, Friendship and Service. Its 288 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom, have a mission of service, contributing more than one million documented hours of community service annually.

In consistency with the National theme Transforming Communities, Fulfilling Our Purpose, the organization reaches out to and partners with local and national organizations and institutions in a continuing effort to enhance the quality of life and life chances of people of African Ancestry.

Through the five Program Facets, the organization creates IMPACT (Innovative, Motivating, Partnerships Access Community Team) in the south suburban community and beyond.