South-side Businesses Clean Up (Today @ Noon)

Dear Woodlawn Chamber Members and Friends,

Let us come together to help our local and surrounding neighborhood businesses clean up on this Wednesday starting at NOON today. Please, see the flyer for the various locations of cleanup activities in addition to our Woodlawn corridors. Follow us on Facebook for updated information.

If any of our local businesses need advice or referrals, contact the Woodlawn Chamber by email and we will respond ASAP. The Chamber can be contacted at board@woodlawnchamberchicago.org.