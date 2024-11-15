South Shore United Methodist Church to Celebrate Men’s Day on November 17

The South Shore United Methodist Church, located at 7350 S. Jeffery Blvd., will host its annual Men’s Day celebration on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. The event will feature fellowship and a special guest speaker, with all members of the community warmly invited to attend.

Eugene Williams, the church and district’s Administrator and Laity Representative, will help lead the celebration. The event is under the spiritual guidance of Rev. Marcus L. Tabb, Sr., Pastor of South Shore United Methodist Church.

For more information, please contact Beverly Ross Normand, Communications SSUMC, at (773) 752-6233 or (773) 752-8176.