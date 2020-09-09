South Shore church to feed 300+ families for a week

All Nations Worship Assembly, a charismatic church in the South Shore community will give away a week’s worth of food to over 300 families in need on September 26th.

All Nations Worship Assembly, pastored by Dr. Matthew Stevenson, is a popular church with over 6,000 local members and 20 locations across the nation and Canada. Its flagship location is situated in the heart Chicago’s South Shore community. The South Shore community has long suffered from gang related violence and economic hardship, with over 46 percent of its residents making less than $25,000 per year, according to the 2014-2018 American Community Survey. The events of the recent pandemic and riots only furthered the disparities of this neighborhood, closing down many businesses and grocery stores.

Recognizing the many community disparities in the church’s own backyard, Dr. Stevenson launched the ANWACares initiative. The ministry has long provided financial support to families in developing nations and has hosted many events to give back to families locally however, there has been a greater passion to do more.

“I don’t understand how anyone could ignore the inequalities and the needs of the people we see every day,” said Dr. Matthew Stevenson, Global Senior Pastor. “Never before has there been a greater need for each of us to do our part, work together and help the underserved, regardless of religion and background. This moment requires the unity and collective efforts of everyone.”

On September 26th from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the ANWACares Food Giveaway will take place outside the church’s South Shore location (7359 S. Chappel Avenue) but will also feature simultaneous events at locations on Chicago’s Westside and South Suburban communities. The church has also partnered with Lyft (lyft.com), who will provide free rides to families who need transportation to and from the event. Also, Mielle Organics (mielleorganics.com), a Chicago based organic hair and all-natural skin care company will provide care packages to those families as well.

The organizers of the event are taking precautions to ensure the safety of everyone, including having a touchless drive-by route, social distancing for walk-ups, and mask and glove requirements for the team. Additionally, there will be an area for anyone seeking information about mail-in voting or interested in registering to vote.

Several civic leaders have also been invited to attend.

For more details on the event, contact Mike Martin or visit the ANWACares website allnationswa.com/anwacares.

All Nations Worship Assembly

(ANWA) is an urban Christian church established on scripturally fundamental beliefs with an ultra-modern approach to ministry. Founded in 2004, ANWA is a place where people from all walks of life can worship. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, ANWA is one church in 20 national locations and in Toronto, Canada. Gaining international momentum as the nation’s largest and fastest growing urban charismatic churches, ANWA is pastored by Dr. Matthew L. Stevenson. Dr. Stevenson is known for his boldly relatable preaching style and his revelatory teaching of the scriptures.