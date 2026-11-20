Anthony Anderson hosts the November 27 broadcast as Chicago honors its musical legacy and legendary singer Chaka Khan.

The Soul Train Awards are returning to the city where the legendary television franchise began, bringing a celebration of Black music, entertainment and cultural history back to Chicago.

BET and the City of Chicago partnered to bring the 2026 ceremony to the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, marking the first time the awards show has been held in the city.

Hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, the special will air Friday, November 27, on BET and CBS, celebrating generations of artists who helped shape soul, R&B, hip-hop and American popular culture.

The homecoming holds special significance for Chicago. Created by Don Cornelius, the original Soul Train television series introduced audiences to groundbreaking Black performers, dancers and musicians while giving African American culture a national platform.

Beginning in Chicago before expanding nationwide, the program became one of the most influential entertainment shows in television history.

This year’s ceremony honors Chicago-born music legend Chaka Khan with the Classic Soul Honor, recognizing her decades of contributions to R&B, funk and soul music.

Khan, an 11-time Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, helped define generations of popular music through her powerful voice and performances.

The celebration also brings together established performers and emerging artists, including gospel star Kirk Franklin, El DeBarge, Lucky Daye, Muni Long, Durand Bernarr and Elmiene.

A special musical tribute will honor the late R&B singer Freddie Jackson, while a performance featuring Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer will recognize the musical legacy of Dolly Parton.

The program will also feature a special Badu Cypher led by Erykah Badu, with Avery Wilson, CeeLo Green, Chicago native Dave Hollister and rapper Rapsody.

Several Chicago entertainment figures are participating in the celebration, including Chance the Rapper, Common, Deon Cole, DeRay Davis, Larenz Tate and LisaRaye McCoy.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson welcomed the partnership as an opportunity to recognize the city’s contributions to Black music while supporting local artists, entertainment professionals and the creative economy.

For generations, Soul Train represented more than television entertainment. It helped establish a cultural platform where Black artists could share their music, fashion, creativity and identity with audiences across America.

Its return to Chicago celebrates that enduring influence while introducing a new generation to the legacy that began in the city.

The 2026 Soul Train Awards will air Friday, November 27, at 7 p.m. Central Time on BET and CBS.