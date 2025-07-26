Soul Children of Chicago host star-studded Scholarship Gala with Special Guests

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

World Series MVP and respected youth mental health advocate Ben Zobrist is set to make a powerful appearance at the National Soul Children Day Scholarship Gala, hosted by the Soul Children of Chicago. The event will take place on Sunday, July 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the historic DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago, Illinois.

Joining Zobrist on the red carpet will be a dynamic lineup of guests. These include Dr. James Dixon, widely known as “The Absolute Motivator,” and nationally-renowned wellness expert Ashleigh Di Lello, a “So You Think You Can Dance” finalist, and the creator of Bio Emotional Healing. The gala will also feature rising teen gospel-pop sensation Ella Grace, who is currently celebrating a No. 1 record that prominently features the Soul Children of Chicago.

The Soul Children of Chicago have been gaining significant recognition for their recent performances. They have been in the spotlight at major events such as the International NASCAR Chicago Street Race and the HYROX World Championship. Additionally, the group was prominently featured in Flyover Chicago at Navy Pier. As part of the gala, the Soul Children of Chicago are preparing to release their newest single, “Happy Sunday,” which will premiere live during the event.

A central focus of the evening will be the live awarding of $30,000 in scholarships. This significant initiative is in partnership with Am Shalom Congregation in Glencoe, and the scholarships will be presented by Rabbi Steven Lowenstein. The scholarships aim to honor and support the next generation of global leaders, embodying a legacy of empowerment through music, purpose, and partnership.

The gala itself is designed to offer a memorable and engaging experience for all attendees. The evening’s festivities will include a red carpet arrival, providing a grand entrance for guests. There will be a live music video filming with Ella Grace, offering a unique interactive element. A celebrity DJ experience is planned to keep the energy high, complemented by a buffet-style dinner for guests to enjoy. VIP networking opportunities will also be available, fostering connections among attendees. The highlight of the night will undoubtedly be the special performances by the Soul Children of Chicago themselves.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for this impactful event are available now. The suggested attire for the gala is “All White with Sneakers”. The organizers emphasize the significance of the event as “A Legacy Night. A Movement in Motion,” inviting the community to join in honoring the past, elevating the present, and empowering the future through the transformative power of music, purpose, and partnership.

For sponsorship inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to contact [email protected] or call 773-881-8120.

About Soul Children of Chicago The Soul Children of Chicago is a renowned organization dedicated to nurturing young talent through music and providing opportunities for personal and artistic growth. Their commitment to empowering youth and fostering future leaders is a cornerstone of their mission.