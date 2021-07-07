Sorority helps Chicago Kick Off the Summer in Good Health

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is continuing to support the Biden Administration’s efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations across the nation. The first Black Greek-letter sorority, which Vice President Kamala Harris is a proud member, is headed to Chicago, the home of its corporate office, to provide two days of free COVID-19 vaccines as well as several other health screenings. On Saturday, July 10, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Imani Village, 901 E. 95th Street, Chicago, IL, and Monday, July 12, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Local Market, 2101 E. 71st Street, Chicago, IL, the organization will be onsite with local healthcare providers to offer a host of health screenings for residents, including COVID-19 testing and COVID vaccines, breast cancer screenings, HIV testing, and more.

“We are so excited to come to the hometown of our corporate office. Chicago is near and dear to our hearts, and we encourage all residents in the Chicagoland community to join us for free screenings and fellowship,” said Alpha Kappa Alpha International President & CEO Dr. Glenda Glover. “Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and other screenings could be a life-saving decision.

We want to kick off the summer in Chicago by offering exemplary service that improves the health and wellness of our communities year-round.”

All attendees will have access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines, HIV testing, and the opportunity to participate. Individuals who are uninsured and interested in getting a mammogram must register first at www.assuredimaging.com/AKA or call 888-233-6121. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. Chicagoland-based companies Wal- greens and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) will serve as participating partners of the events

The Chicago events will not only provide necessary free health services for the community but will also serve as the start to the organization’s 69th Boule Part II and 2021 Leadership Seminar.

“We want to see and connect with members of the community and have them obtain screenings. Tell a friend. Tell a family member. Save a life,” said Dr. Glover.

In May, the mobile unit made stops in the Greater Kansas City area, and the organization traveled to the Mississippi Delta in early June where partnering health centers provided free vaccinations. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is committed to providing service to the community and serving on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19 and other diseases disproportionately affecting Black and Brown communities.

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated:

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of over 300,000 members in more than 1,000 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Liberia, Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Canada, Japan, Germany, South Korea, South Africa, and in the Middle East. Led by International President & CEO, Glenda Glover Ph.D., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, is often hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African-American women.” Visit www.aka1908.com for more information.

