Sorority donates hundreds of pairs of gym shoes to first-grade students 

Gary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigm a Theta Sorority with first graders at McCulllough Academy.

Last week, the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) recently received an extraordinary gift of 263 pairs of gym shoes donated to first-grade students across its five elementary schools. This contribution was made possible by the Gary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., which raised $21,000 during its Sneaker Ball fundraiser in February.

As part of the initiative for Mental and Physical Health, the Gary Alumnae Chapter donated gym shoes to help meet the critical need for young students to stay physically active and promote a healthy lifestyle. By providing high-quality footwear, this initiative inspired confidence in scholars and emphasized that their success is important to the community. The support went beyond the tangible donation, leaving a lasting impression on the families involved.

“This initiative exemplified a community’s impact when individuals and organizations come together to support a common cause,” said Sharmayne McKinley, Principal of Frankie Woods McCullough Academy and member of The Gary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. “We were so happy that 100% of our first graders enrolled at the beginning of the year were able to take advantage of this amazing donation.”

The Sneaker Ball fundraiser highlighted the unwavering commitment of the Gary Alumnae Chapter to supporting the children of Gary. Organized by the sorority’s Step and Stroll team, the event brought together donations from a wide range of community partners, including the Anesthesia Department at Community Hospital, Regal Adult Day Service, Black Nurses Association, United Steelworkers Local 6787 and 1066, Centier Bank, Life Makeover Ministry, and many others. Through their combined efforts, the fundraiser surpassed expectations, showcasing the strength of collaboration.

The donated shoes were distributed to the students just in time for Thanksgiving break.

The Gary Community School Corporation extended its heartfelt gratitude to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and the extended school community that contributed.

“In this season of Thanksgiving, this donation could not have come at a more perfect time,” said Chelsea Whittington, GCSC Chief of Public and Community Relations. “My heart was filled with joy to see so many smiling faces and excitement among our scholars.”

For more information about similar initiatives or ways to get involved, contact the Gary Community School Corporation at www.garyschools.org.