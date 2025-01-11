Sonya Massey’s killer may be released from jail next week after hearing  

Sonya Massey (left) Sean Grayson (right)

The court date for Sean Grayson, the Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Sonya Massey in July, has been moved to January 13, according to news reports.

The hearing will determine whether Grayson should be released from jail while he awaits trial for Massey’s death.

Black leaders believe justice would be best served by Grayson remaining in jail. Grayson is being held at the Macon County Jail in Decatur, IL.

On July 6, Massey called 911 about a possible prowler in or around her house. Grayson and another officer arrived on the scene and found nothing after searching the vicinity. After entering Massey’s house, the deputies requested her ID, and Massey began searching for it.

When Grayson asked Massey, who had mental health issues, to remove a pot of boiling water from the stove, Massey lifted the pot and said twice, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” Grayson threatened to shoot her in the face and drew his gun.

Massey then apologized and dropped to the floor to avoid being shot. Grayson then shot her three times, hitting Massey in the head and ultimately killing her. The other deputy stated that he was going to get their medical kit, but Grayson told him not to.

Massey, 36, was laid to rest following services at a funeral home in Springfield.

Massey’s father, James Wilburn, who lives in Pine Bluff, AR, continues to speak out about his daughter’s death and police shootings in America.

“It’s horrible that we live in a country where this kind of thing can continue to go on,” he told a television station in Arkansas.

Vice President Kamala Harris in a statement, said, “Sonya Massey deserved to be safe. After she called the police for help, she was tragically killed in her own home at the hands of a responding officer sworn to protect and serve. Doug and I send strength and prayers to Sonya’s family and friends, and we join them in grieving her senseless death.”

The Illinois State Police determined Grayson was well within his rights to aim his gun at Massey. However, Grayson was also found to have not tried to de-escalate the situation, which made the shooting unjustifiable and an action that was not “in accordance with” Sangamon County Sheriff’s “standards.”

Grayson was charged with three counts of murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.

Grayson’s arrest and criminal indictments were hailed by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Massey’s family.

“While nothing can undo the heinous actions of this officer, we hope the scales of justice will continue to hold him accountable and we will demand transparency at every step,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said in a statement sent to NewsOne. “This news is a step toward justice for Sonya’s loved ones, especially her children, who have endured unimaginable pain and suffering since they were notified of this tragedy. We remain committed to uncovering the truth of what happened and identifying the failures that allowed this tragic death to occur.”

After the shooting, Grayson was fired from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s office and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, among other charges.

Facing mounting pressure, embattled Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell resigned from the force.

After Grayson was placed behind bars, an appellate court ruled that he should be released because he was improperly detained based on his perceived threat after Massey’s death. But Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser appealed the ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court, which is reviewing the appellate court ruling while Grayson remains in jail.