Sonya Harper commends Christ Temple Church of God for 40 years of community service

Representative Sonya Harper (Chicago-D), proudly congratulates Christ Temple Church of God on their remarkable 40 years of incorporation and 35 years of dedicated service to the Englewood community through their Annual Holiday Food Giveaway and ongoing food pantry initiatives.

State Representative Sonya Harper expressed her admiration for the church’s longstanding commitment to community service, saying, “Christ Temple Church of God has been a pillar of strength in Englewood, and their Annual Holiday Food Giveaway exemplifies the spirit of giving that defines our community. I commend Pastor Donna Arnold and the entire congregation for their selfless dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of our neighbors.”

The church is organizing the Annual Holiday Food Giveaway on Saturday, November 18, at Christ Temple Church of God located at 5252 S. Ashland Ave., starting at noon. This event aims to distribute 200 boxes of groceries and provide gift cards to local grocery stores, including Aldi’s, ensuring that families in the community have a joyous holiday season.

Christ Temple Church of God has been a steadfast beacon of hope, feeding the hungry in Englewood and serving the homeless every Tuesday and Wednesday through strategic partnerships with food companies. Under the leadership of Pastor Donna Arnold, who has admirably served for nine years following her late father, the church continues to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

The public is invited to join in this celebration of community, diversity, and generosity at both the Annual Holiday Food Giveaway and the mural dedication. Let us come together to honor Christ Temple Church of God for four decades of unwavering service to Englewood.