Sonny Parker host 2024 Bright and Sonny ProAm Classic basketball tournament

Championship winning team of 2024 Bright and Sonny ProAm Classic

In an epic showcase featuring pro and college basketball players from across the world, the 2024 Bright and Sonny ProAm Classic kicked off their Final Four games on Sunday, August 11, at Wendell Phillips Academy High School, 244 E Pershing Road.

The event was hosted by the Sonny Parker Foundation in partnership with Bright Leadership Institute and other sponsors.

“Get ready to witness some of Chicago’s basketball legends showcasing their skills on the court,” said the Sonny Parker Foundation via promo. “This tournament is a celebration of unity and sportsmanship, where players and fans come together to support and uplift each other.”

According to the foundation’s promo, the Final Four Games were played on Sunday, August 11, and the Championship game washeld on Monday, August 12. In 1990, Parker established the non-profit Sonny Parker Youth Foundation (SPYF) in his hometown of Chicago.

The foundation is designed to provide year round educational, recreational, and multicultural programs for inner-city children from kindergarten through 12th grade, according to his bio.

Through after-school and weekend programs, the foundation provides tutoring, ACT/SAT preparation, parents’ workshops, job training, mentoring, career planning, and physical education in the hopes of improving the reading and writing skills of the students and preparing them to become more productive citizens.

Parker is the president of the organization and is active in its daily activities. He was a first-round draft pick, according to his bio and was chosen by the Golden State Warriors at number 17 in the 1976 NBA draft. In his rookie season, Parker played in 65 games, scoring a total of 379 points (5.8 points per game), with 2.7 rebounds per game and .9 assists per game. His team reached the playoffs, with Parker contributing 4.2 points per game and 2.8 rebounds, and .9 assists per game. The following season, Parker played in 82 games. He ranked 16th in the NBA for Field Goal Percentage, with .519 field goals (406 out of 783). His best season, however, came in 1978-1979, where he averaged 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, with 144 steals and 33 blocks.

In addition to the tournament, coach EP and team Destiny were crowned the 2024 Sonny Parker “Sonny and Bright” Classic Champions.