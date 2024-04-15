Some news from Pan African Film and Arts Festival 

Delroy Lindo is making his return to the cinema. The esteemed actor, known for his recent roles in Hulu’s “Unprisoned” and Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall,” has sealed a deal with Michael B. Jordan in Ryan Coogler’s (who directed the Festival’s 2018 ‘Centerpiece’ film, Marvel’s, “Black Panther”) mysterious supernatural horror thriller, set to be brought to life by Warner Bros.

Details about this project remain a mystery, yet whispers hint at a tale unfolding in the Jim Crow-era South, weaving together tails of vampires and Southern supernatural traditions. Speculation suggests Jordan may be portraying twin brothers, adding an intriguing layer to the narrative.

While Lindo’s role remains illusive, whispers through the industry suggest it carries a musical essence. With filming set to begin in New Orleans soon, the project has recently enlisted Jack O’Connell to portray a menacing villain.

Coogler, the visionary behind the script, also assumes production duties alongside his company, Proximity Media, with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanianjoining the ranks of producers. First unveiled by The Hollywood Reporter in January, the project ignited a fierce bidding war, ultimately landing in the hands of Warner Bros., promising a unique deal granting certain rights to the filmmaker over the span of several decades.

BADWest is excited to announce its 17th annual signature event–DAY OF BLACK DOCS, Saturday, May 18, 2024 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., held at the American Film Institute (AFI), Mark Goodson Theater, 2021 N. Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA. Moderated by film critic (and veteran DAY OF BLACK DOCS host) Tim Cogshell, the day-long event will include screenings of films that depict the Black experience, as well as panel discussions and Q&As with the filmmakers. It is a celebration of documentaries, which highlights the Black Experience and spotlights its filmmakers from around the world.

Kicking off the event, we will host a DAY OF BLACK DOCS OPENING NIGHT EVENT, “New Voices, New Faces.” Friday, May 17, 2023, 7-9 p.m. at Film Independent. Join us for a reception and an evening filled with powerful stories, innovative perspectives, and exciting new and emerging Black filmmakers. Don’t miss this opportunity to be inspired and entertained by the next generation of documentary filmmakers: Moses Bwayo (“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”), Krystal Tingle (“Over the Wall”), Elizabeth Gray Bayne (“Chocolate Milk: The Documentary”) and Majiye Uchibeke (“I Am More Dangerous Dead”). Moderated by Kai Bowe, Programming Director, OWN. Reception following the discussion. Free validated parking in the building.