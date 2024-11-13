Some like it hot is sizziling

The Broadway Tony Winning Musical “Some Like It Hot’ is playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

Some of you of a certain age or movie buff have seen the film by the same name starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon. This stage production does not disappoint.

The story is about two song and dance guys Joe (Matt Loehr) and Jerry (Tavis Kordell) who witness a murder in 1933 Chicago and are on the run from the crime boss that is looking for them as well the police. They hear that Sweet Sue (Tarra Conner Jones) is putting together a all-girl jazz group that will travel the country on their way to California. Joe gets the bright idea that he and Jerry should dress up like women, join the band and when it gets to California they get to Mexico. Of course, there is a lot of antics, especially after lead singer Sugar (Leandra Ellis-Gatson) enters the scene. There is lots of dancing, singing, laughter, and romance.

I have to hand it to Matt Loehr and Tavis Kordell for being able to dance in those heels. I can’t keep my heels on walking very far let alone tap dance.

Tarra Conner Jones as Sweet Sue kicks off the production belting out the song “What Are You Thirsty For?” sets the tone for the show.

The voice that stood out with me was Leandra Ellis-Gaston who plays sugar. Not only can she sing, she is an awesome actress. I spoke with Leandra and asked her how she felt about playing this role. “Leandra Ellis-Gaston:

“It’s really exciting because Marilyn Monroe played the role originally in the movie, but to be able to bring it to 2024 modern times and have the role be played by a Black woman dealing with Prohibition is just so incredible to be able to tell this story in that perspective.”

She also told me that she thinks the biggest part about Sugarcane is that she goes on this journey because too go to Hollywood just like people today, but in 1933, a Black woman can still have that dream and that power. Leandra thinks it’s really empowering for people of color to see.

Before our conversation ended, I asked Leandra what advice she would give to a person trying to reach their dreams like she has or like Sugar is striving for.

She replied, “Leandra Ellis-Gaston:

I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is to be yourself. There is power in you owning who you are as a human. Nobody is interested in a carbon copy of anybody else. Nobody is interested in mimicking. People want to see you because you represent something new and something fresh. So, I think the biggest thing I would say for people getting in the industry is figure out what makes you, you and hone in on that and use that.”

“Some Like it Hot” is an amazing, high spirited, and fun show and definitely a must see!

I give it 4 winks of the EYE!

Until next time, keep your EYE to the sky!