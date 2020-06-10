Social Protest and Unrest “The Language of the Unheard”

Gaten elaborated: “De Priest knocked him down and kicked him, stomped him. They called the police… they got to arguing, and somebody got the news upstairs. Thompson come down and got, said, ‘Turn them men a loose. Leave ’em alone. I’ve been waiting on these fellows a hour, and you got ’em down here,’ said, ‘what the hell’s the matter with y’all?’ That broke up all of that mess. You could ride the front elevators after that day. The next day, you could ride ’em. White folks quit they jobs ’cause Negroes riding the elevators.”[6]

One of the more famous riots in U.S. history occurred several decades later in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. In the midst of daily violence from police, residents took to the streets in 1965 to call attention to this abuse and their deep frustration. Painter Kerry James Marshall (1955 – ) recalled this incident from his point of view as a ten year old boy: “You’re hearing on the news that there was a riot going on down in Watts; then stepping out on the front porch and looking out and seeing smoke in the distance, then all of a sudden you see two or three people run by your house, then two more people, then two more, then ten, then twenty, then a whole lot of people running, then you look down at your corner and there’s a fire down there and you look that way and there’s a fire down there, well it was just chaos… people yelling and hollering and running, but they didn’t seem to be any real anxiety in the air. There was just–it seemed it was excitement in the air. It was just like a maelstrom of energy and you didn’t know what it meant… Then the aftermath of that, you go out and then the next day you started to see, they had martial law–the curfews and stuff-so now you can’t go out. They’re shooting people on Central Avenue. So then you go out the next day and then you realize, ‘Wait a minute, we don’t have a grocery store now (chuckle) down at the end of the block.’ Like none of this, not only the grocery store burned down, but all the mom and pops are gone.”[7]