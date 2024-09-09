Sober curious? Here are a few things to keep in mind

The number of people opting for nonalcoholic drinks and mocktails has grown in recent years. While some consumers are cutting out alcohol entirely, others are looking to cut back as the sober curious movement picks up steam.

If you’re considering swapping beer, wine or liquor for a beverage with little-to-no alcohol by volume, or ABV, your overall health could benefit greatly.

In addition to intoxication, poor sleep quality and hangovers, drinking alcohol – especially in excess – is linked to a range of health problems, like liver and heart disease, as well as certain types of cancer.

About 178,000 people die from excessive alcohol use each year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which defines moderate drinking as consuming up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men.

“Nonalcoholic beverages, which typically have no more than 0.5% ABV, and zero proof mocktails are great alternatives for people who are rethinking their relationships with alcohol – whatever the reason,” says Heather Klug, a registered dietitian Aurora Health Care.

Klug explains that it’s still important to pay attention to labels when drinking nonalcoholic beverages because 0.5% ABV adds up if you have more than one drink per hour. Also, some nonalcoholic drinks are made using the same ingredients and methods as their alcoholic counterparts.

“Even when alcohol is removed, the substances that remain in these drinks could harm your health,” Klug says. “For example, purines found in both regular and nonalcoholic beer can trigger gout and sulfates in both regular and nonalcoholic wine can cause migraines.”

Not even mocktails are without risk, as some contain a lot of sugar.

“Added sugars contribute to extra calories, which can affect weight and cause rapid changes in blood sugar levels,” Klug adds. “Nonalcoholic drinks can help reduce the overall amount of alcohol we consume, eliminating the not-so-fun and sometimes harmful side effects. But the key – no matter what you’re consuming – is to drink in moderation.”