Smith to host 36th Annual Spirit of Christmas event

On Monday, Dec. 23, State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) is hosting the 36th annual Spirit of Christmas gift giveaway. Co-hosted by 6th District Councilman of the City of Gary, Dwight A. Williams, the Spirit of Christmas is held in honor of Reverend Julia E. Smith, who served as pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, and Patricia Tillotson, a former educator in the Gary School Corporation. The free event will occur from noon to 3 p.m. CT at the Calumet Township Multi-Purpose Center (1900 W. 41st Avenue, Gary, Indiana). The annual event occurs in House District 14, and all are welcome to attend. The gifts are for all ages.

“I started this tradition to honor my late mother, Reverend Julia E. Smith, and an educator I deeply admired named Patricia Tillotson,” Smith said. “Both of these women embodied the passion for giving, and they were a testament to how generosity can change a community.

“We’re called to love our neighbors as we love ourselves, and the holiday season is a wonderful reminder of our commitment to this purpose. This calling is precisely why I created this Spirit of Christmas event. It’s an opportunity to gather as a community and celebrate the Savior’s birth.

“The event is open to all, but I want to personally invite those needing good company or gifts for their family this Christmas. I understand how stressful the holidays can be if you’re in a precarious financial situation. Therefore, gifts are available for all ages. I hope you join us to celebrate the spirit of goodwill and generosity.”

Anyone who wishes to volunteer this Christmas will be deeply appreciated. For more information about the event or volunteering, you can call the office of House District 14 at (317) 232-9987. Rep. Smith is also available at (219)887-2046.