Sleep-related deaths among Black babies 14 times higher 

From 2020 through 2024, Black infants in Cook County died from sleep-related causes at a rate 14 times that of white infants, according to figures cited from the county’s Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) case registry.

Chicago health officials highlighted the disparity during an October 27 news conference at Daley Plaza, where 52 empty cribs represented the estimated average of one infant death each week in Cook County.

SUID describes the sudden and unexpected death of an infant younger than 1 year. It includes deaths later attributed to accidental suffocation, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and causes that remain unexplained. Health officials urged families to follow safe-sleep practices, including placing babies on their backs on a firm, flat sleep surface without loose bedding.

Dr. Gina Lowell, a pediatrician at Rush University Medical Center, emphasized the dangers of unsafe sleep environments. “SUID is the leading cause of death of infants once they are discharged from the hospital. There’s nothing else that comes close to threatening the lives of our babies…In the United States in 2024, there were 3,400 babies who died from [SUID]. In that same year, there were 77 babies who died from car crash deaths. I make this comparison not to diminish car crash deaths. Every loss is devastating to a family, and we have to do everything we can to prevent these deaths.”

Lowell also said 94 babies in Chicago died from suffocation. The time period covered by that figure was not specified.

Lowell said many infants were found outside cribs. “The majority of the babies were found not in cribs. Eighty-five percent of them were found in adult beds and couches. Two thirds died while sharing a sleeping space with parents, adults, children and siblings.”

According to documents provided by the Chicago Department of Public Health, 93 percent of infants who died were found with soft bedding, 84 percent were sleeping in locations not approved for infant sleep, 60 percent shared a sleep surface with another person, and 42 percent were found on their stomachs or sides.

The report also indicated that sleep-related infant deaths were more common on Chicago’s South and West Sides. The rate among Hispanic infants was reported as 2.3 times that of white infants.

Dr. Garth Walker, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, described the lasting impact of an infant’s death on families and medical professionals. “When you look historically in the past decade, we’ve seen incredible improvement as we’ve reached a plateau, but the disparities persist.”

Dr. Lauren Smith, chief medical officer for Cook County Health, recalled her experience as an emergency physician. “I know the deep heart-wrenching that occurs when a family experiences a loss of an infant. Being an emergency physician myself, I have unfortunately been at the bedside to pronounce the death of an infant who died of sudden infant death syndrome. It is a day I will never forget.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson said 128 infants in Chicago died from causes related to sleep conditions between 2020 and 2024. “Let us keep those 128 babies, families and communities in our hearts this month.”