Skip the crowds and shop for unique holiday gifts on CTAgifts.com

Find Gifts For Your Loved Ones of All Ages at CTAgifts.com

Do you have train or bus lovers on your shopping list? For distinctive holiday gifts related to Chicago’s famous transit system, explore CTA Gifts for a variety of festive and Chicago-themed products.

Add one of the most popular items, the CTA Holiday Train (2023) Wooden Train to your shopping basket. Children of all ages enjoy the train car that represents Chicago’s one-of-a-kind holiday tradition — the CTA Holiday Train, which makes a run on all CTA rail lines during Christmas season. Just like the real one, this wooden train has bright and festive seasonal décor sure to brighten anyone’s day.

Sticking with the theme of the Holiday Train, check out the warm and cozy holiday scarf available for adults. The Holiday Train Fleece Scarf is perfect for those cold weather days.

Another new addition to CTA’s online market is the Chicago Transit Map Valet Tray. The small tray decorated with the colorful rail line map is a convenient item storing various items and organizing.

The online store offers plenty of gifts for everyone on your list no matter the age. There are many items to choose from including a variety of bags, apparel, towels, poster, trains and an abundance of CTA-themed items. Check out these items and more in the Quick Gifts section.

Gift certificates are also available. For last minute shoppers, our Quick Gifts can be ordered as late as December 17.