“SIX The Musical” Delivers a Regal Rock Show at the James Nederlander Theatre

I recently had the immense pleasure of capturing the electrifying vibe of “SIX The Musical” at the James Nederlander Theatre in Chicago, and let me tell you, this performance is nothing short of a musical triumph. Showing through July 14, 2024, this production doesn’t just entertain—it enthralls, captivates and leaves an indelible mark. In fact, SIX is one of my all-time favorite music theatre productions. I make sure I see it every time it comes to Chicago.

From the very first beat, the queens of SIX burst onto the stage with undeniable energy and star power. Each queen, representing the six wives of Henry VIII, brought her own unique flair, personality and powerhouse vocals that had everyone in the audience riveted. This isn’t just a show—it’s an experience that melds the past with the present in the most innovative and catchy way possible. You’ll find yourself tapping your feet, swaying to the rhythms, and maybe even belting out a tune or two.

The staging and lighting? Phenomenal. The James Nederlander Theatre transformed into an electrifying arena, making you feel like you’re at the hottest concert in town. And those costumes? Designed by Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade, they are nothing short of dazzling. Each piece truly reflects the queen it represents, contributing to the rich, visual tapestry of the production.

I had the delightful opportunity to chat with Kristina Leopold, who magnificently portrays Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of Henry VIII. Kristina shared that it’s a profound honor to don the exquisite costume designed by Slade. She explained, “Gabriella created these lovely costumes, and she wanted to combine the silhouettes of the time with kind of the punk rock versions of pop stars that we see on stages today. So, my costume is 24 karat gold. She is close to 17 pounds, and she is based on like a Beyoncé Fierce, whatever Beyoncé would be wearing in her concert is what they designed it off of with the silhouettes of the time, so Catherine of Aragon is a lovely amalgamation of past and present, but yes she is heavy and she is beautiful.”

Beyond the catchy tunes and stunning visuals, what stood out to me was the deep, empowering message at the heart of SIX. This production underscores the

resilience, strength, and individuality of these historical women, resonating beautifully with today’s themes of empowerment and solidarity. It’s a narrative that’s both timeless and timely.

So, if you’re in Chicago and craving an evening of high-octane entertainment, “SIX The Musical” at the James Nederlander Theatre is the ticket. Mark your calendars and get those tickets before July 14, because this is one experience you do not want to miss!

I give this production of “SIX The Musical” 5 winks of the EYE!

Until next time, keep your EYE to the sky!