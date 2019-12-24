Six students from Lake County receive Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

“Getting accepted into college has always been one of my biggest goals and the base inspiration for other goals I set during my high school career,” student Leslie Lara wrote in her scholarship essay. As one of the newest recipients of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, going to the college of her choice will be a little easier.

Legacy Foundation announced six Lake County, Indiana, students to receive the scholarship from the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP). The LECSP recipients are Haley Alexander from Lowell High School, Angelina Burroughs from Hanover Central High School, Chloe Coleman from Roosevelt Career and Technical Academy, Brianna Dewey from Highland High School, Michael James from Hobart High School and Leslie Lara from the Whiting High School.

Alexander has been inspired by her teachers to pursue a career in education. Burroughs wants to work in mental health and plans to study psychology. Coleman’s anticipated field of study is neuroscience. Dewey plans to double major in physics and engineering. James and Lara both hope to attend law school in the future.

“The Lilly Endowment Scholars program has a tremendous impact on students and has throughout the years. Legacy staff and our volunteer selection team is revitalized after meeting these future leaders and change-makers. We look forward to seeing the impact they will make here in Indiana,” said Legacy Foundation Scholarship Administrator Jodi Kateiva.

This year marks the 23rd LECSP cohort. Across the state of Indiana, 4,769 full-tuition scholars have been awarded and over $405 million in scholarship tuition has been provided through the LECSP since the program’s inception in 1998.

Legacy Foundation serves as the administrator of the LECSP in Lake County. Eligible students must reside and attend school in Lake County, Indiana, and meet minimum GPA and SAT or ACT requirements. The scholarship covers full tuition, required fees, and a yearly book stipend for four years of undergraduate study at any Indiana college or university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.