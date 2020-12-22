Six Lake County Students Join the Lilly Endowment Community Scholars

Top grades, numerous extra-curricular activities, and a desire to attend college in Indiana, has earned six students the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in Lake County, Ind. Legacy Foundation announced the 2020-21 recipients:

Cammay Brown, West Side Leadership Academy

Lauren Cicillian, Hobart High School

Christian Duh, River Forest High School

Alessandra Gonzalez, Highland High School

Cykara Lewis, Calumet New Tech

Nitya Shah, Lake Central High School

Brown, Cicillian and Duh plan to pursue a career in engineering. Gonzalez will major in accounting; Lewis will pursue early childhood education, and Shah anticipates studying journalism.

“It’s really broad,” Brown said. “There’s a lot that you can do with chemical engineering, and I’ll really be able to help Gary as a whole with chemical engineering.”

“It is an honor for Legacy Foundation to administer this program. I am impressed each year by the caliber of students we have here in Lake County. These young women and men have been a positive force for change by serving their schools and community. During these unprecedented times, it is heartening to know we have young leaders who are devoted to Indiana. I look forward to seeing the accomplishments of these students for years to come,” said Jodi Kateiva, Legacy Foundation scholarship administrator.

“I know it’s not one in a million, but that’s how it feels, one in a million, especially because I’m in Gary and they really don’t expect much out of us, but —” Brown said to the NWI Times before breaking off in tears.

At West Side Leadership Academy, Brown participates in the Academic Superbowl and Hoosier Spell Bowl. She is devoted to her community and church, where she volunteers in multiple roles.

Brown has said she learned of the Legacy Foundation’s scholarship application just two days before it was due, answering the foundation’s prompt “Explain an obstacle in your academic career” with the story of her perseverance starting high school taking care of her mother who had battled brain and breast cancer.

“My mom passed, so it’s bitter sweet, honestly,” Brown said. “I wish she were here to see it … I believe she’s proud, 100% she’s proud.”

Cicillian is Battalion Commander of the JROTC; a member of National Honor Society, Key Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Hobart High School. She is heavily involved in community volunteer activities with over 450 hours of service throughout high school. Duh is a scholar athlete, who plays baseball, football, and basketball at River Forest High School. He is in the National Honor Society, Academic Decathlon and on the Governors Cabinet for Indiana Youth and Government, while working part-time.

Gonzalez is section leader of marching band and on the tennis team at Highland High School. She has been Student Government President for four consecutive years and a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. At Calumet New Tech, Lewis is in the National Technical Honor Society and a member of her Student Council. She is an active volunteer at her local church and food pantry, has interned at Head Start for several years and acts as an advisor at the Hammond Area Career Center’s Early Education Student Center. Shah is Editor-in-Chief of Comet, Lake Central High School’s magazine, and Content Editor for the online youth magazine, Force to be Reckoned With. He is a member of the National Honor Society, HUM volunteering group, and the environmental club.

The scholarship will providefull-tuition, required-fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.

The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program is a statewide program administered by local community foundations throughout Indiana. Legacy Foundation administers the program in Lake County and Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) provides statewide oversight of the program. Since the program’s inception in 1998, 4,912 Indiana high school students have been awarded the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.