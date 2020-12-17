Six convictions tied to former Sgt. Ronald Watts thrown out

Move brings the total number of Watts’ cases vacated to 100 under Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx

Crusader Staff Report

Six men who were locked up under disgraced Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts had their convictions thrown out Tuesday, December 15, after Cook County Judge Leroy Martin Jr. agreed that they were victims of police misconduct.

The move, which occurred during a hearing on Zoom, brings the number of vacated cases tied to Watts to 101. In February, 12 individuals who were framed by Watts had their convictions vacated.

In the latest move that overturned six of Watts’ cases, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said in a statement, “The seeds of distrust for our criminal justice system run deeply in communities most impacted by violence because of people in power like Sergeant Watts and his cronies who targeted and criminally preyed on these communities, leaving these neighborhoods feeling like their voice didn’t matter. It erodes public safety when people suffer in silence because they’ve lost faith in law enforcement. Today I stand with these communities in saying I hear you and I see you. Your voice does matter. Little by little, we will continue to work at restoring justice, like we’ve done today, regardless of what zip code someone calls home.”

The individuals whose sentences were vacated are: Antwan Bradley, Bryant Patrick, David Holmes, Derrick Mapp, Jermaine Morris and Shaun James, who in 2007, was convicted of two counts of manufacture or delivery of heroin. Attorney Joshua Tepfer, from the University of Chicago’s Exoneration Project, said that James was in a hallway in an Ida B. Wells housing project building on August 18, 2007, when Watts and other officers stopped him and demanded that he give them money or drugs.

“When he did not comply, Watts and his team fabricated drug charges against him,” Tepfer told Judge Martin.

In 2012, Watts and Officer Kallatt Mohammed were indicted on federal charges after they were recorded taking $5,200 from an FBI informant during a sting operation. Both men pleaded guilty to the charges. Watts was sentenced to 22 months in federal prison and Mohammed was placed behind bars for 18 months.

Tepfer has worked to help get the men’s convictions overturned. The Exoneration Project was also responsible for getting the 12 cases that were overturned in February vacated.

Tepfer said together the six were sentenced to serve 21 years in prison. Their overturned cases allow the six men to gain their Certificates of Innocence and sue the city, but it was not immediately clear what path the individuals will take.

He said the total of the 101 individuals whose cases were thrown out served a total of 256 years in prison. Foxx’s office had 100 convictions tied to Watts vacated. Tepfer said the Exoneration Project had one conviction vacated after the State’s Attorney’s Office declined to have it thrown out. That case was Anthony McDaniels who served nearly 10 years in prison.

Attorney Tepfer said the Exoneration Project still has 100 Watts’ cases that are under review in the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Foxx said the Conviction Integrity Unity, which was tasked with investigating and addressing claims of wrongful convictions, continued reviewing cases after a pattern of misconduct and criminal actions by Watts was uncovered, resulting in lack of confidence of the initial arrests and validity of the convictions.

“It is always the right time to do the right thing and never too late to deliver justice for those who have been victimized by the criminal actions of those entrusted to protect the community,” said Foxx. “Whether an injustice occurred two decades ago or two months ago, my office’s Conviction Integrity Unit will do our due diligence to thoroughly and promptly correct it. Today’s actions are another step in acknowledging the harm caused to the community and rebuilding the public’s trust in the criminal justice system.”

In 2017, newly in her role as State’s Attorney, Foxx directed her administration to initiate court action regarding cases involving Watts, resulting in 18 individuals who had their convictions vacated that year. In 2018 her administration acted again, and another 28 individuals were granted conviction relief for their Watts-related cases.

Under the Foxx administration, the work of the CIU has led to vacated convictions of 109 different cases for 89 individuals.