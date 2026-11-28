Six Chicago organizations are among 26 nonprofit and community organizations across Illinois receiving more than $355,000 in grants from the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation to improve oral health, expand access to dental services and provide preventive education, particularly for children and families in underserved communities.

The funding, announced November 19, 2026, through the foundation’s annual Community Grants Program, will support initiatives ranging from purchasing dental equipment and maintaining clinical staff to providing school-based oral health education and specialized services for individuals with autism and developmental disabilities.

For Chicago families who face financial and other barriers to obtaining dental care, the grants will help community organizations strengthen existing programs and provide resources that encourage children to develop healthy oral hygiene habits at an early age.

“Trusted community partners, preventive education and resources that help families access care are essential to improving children’s oral health,” said Lora Vitek, executive director of the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation. “Our Community Grants support organizations that bring those elements together in ways that reflect the needs of the communities they serve. We’re proud to partner with them to advance access to oral health care statewide.”

The six Chicago-based grant recipients and their funded initiatives include:

Beloved Community Family Wellness Center (BCFWC): The center provides dental care to children and adolescents. Grant funding will support the purchase of a panoramic dental X-ray machine, expanding the center’s ability to provide comprehensive diagnostic services and identify dental problems that may require additional treatment.

Community Health Partnership of Illinois (CHP): The organization works to bring health services to vulnerable communities. Funding will be used to purchase portable dental equipment, allowing the organization to reach more individuals and families who have limited access to traditional dental care facilities.

Girls in the Game: The organization incorporates oral health education and services into its after-school curriculum. Grant funding will support staff training and professional development, strengthening the organization’s ability to educate young participants about the importance of maintaining good oral health.

IWS Family Health: The organization provides coordinated health care services to children and families. Grant funding will contribute to the salaries of its dental staff, helping maintain access to essential oral health services for patients.

PrimeCare Community Health: The organization provides oral health services and education to children and young adults. Funding will help purchase materials designed to reduce children’s fear and anxiety during dental examinations, making visits a more comfortable experience for young patients.

Teens Talk Teeth: The organization prepares high school volunteers to lead interactive oral health lessons in classrooms. Grant funding will support educational presentations and the distribution of dental kits to participating children, providing them with resources to practice proper oral hygiene at home.

Preventive dental care is an important component of overall health. Untreated tooth decay and other oral health problems can cause pain, interfere with eating and sleeping, and affect a child’s ability to concentrate and participate in school. Regular dental examinations, proper brushing and flossing, and early intervention can help prevent more serious complications.

Since launching the Community Grants Program in 2012, the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation has awarded more than $2.7 million to Illinois organizations addressing oral health needs through local programs and services.

Organizations interested in learning more about funding opportunities can visit deltadentalil.com/community-grants.