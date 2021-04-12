Sisters Walk the Walk In New Community Wellness Walk Program: Sister Outsider

Working towards a socially just world can begin in one neighborhood and that’s exactly what Sisters in Cinema, a Chicago-based 501(c)3, is setting to accomplish in their new program Sister Outsider, scheduled to launch, Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Sister Outsider is a walking program that promotes the usage of outdoor space to young Black girls, women, and gender non-conforming individuals. It achieves this by leading its participants on a conversational walk that includes cultural and historical notes on and through the once vibrant commercial thoroughfare of South Shore’s 75th Street. Sister Outsider promotes wellness, safety, and peace.

“As a longtime resident of South Shore, it has always been my aim to be of service to my community and to tap into the neighborhood’s potential. The Sister Outsider Program addresses South Shore’s potential, by creating a program for the community and by providing opportunities for employment, engagement and education. In addition, the program promotes increased socio-emotional health and physical health.,” said Dr. Yvonne Welbon, Founder & CEO of Sisters in Cinema.

Not only will the program promote outdoor physical activity and wellness, it also makes room for communal reflection, reverence, rejuvenation, and peace of the South Shore neighborhood while being in community in the mind of violence interruption on 75th Street.

Studies show that exposure to violent crimes can damage people’s health and development, push communities into vicious circles of decay, and overall leave a uniquely powerful role in defining neighborhoods. This has been proven to be true in the South Shore community. Currently 60% of 75th street is comprised of boarded up buildings. It’s also vacant of businesses, walkers, and overall community life—which is why a program like Sister Outsider is so vital to the South Shore community.

Sister Outsider is scheduled to meet the third Saturday of every month at 10:00AM CST until Saturday, September 18, 2021. The walk will span from Rosenblum Park (7547 S. Euclid Chicago, IL 60649) to the new Sisters in CInema Media Arts Center (currently under construction) and back.

Sister Outsider is made possible through partnerships with Let’s Link Chi, a new grant-making initiative, created by the Partnership for Safe and Peaceful Communities (PSPC), in collaboration with Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, and community partners South Shore Works: Arts & Culture Committee, The South Shore Cultural Center, fitness & health creative Seobia Rivers, and The Quarry.

Those interested in participating in the socially distanced walk can RSVP at https://forms.gle/12eogpgmUj4z63jk6. Temperature checks will be conducted and full PPE will be provided.

In addition, Sisters in Cinema is also positively impacting the South Shore community with the construction of their new Media Arts Center, scheduled to open in September 2021. Sister Outsider is part of a robust slate of programming at Sisters in Cinema that will find a home at their Media Arts Center. To learn more about Sister Outsider, Sisters in Cinema, and its Media Arts Center in South Shore, check out the attached FAQ and/or visit website: www.sistersincinema.com

About Sisters in Cinema

Sisters in Cinema was founded in 1997 as an online resource for and about African American women media makers. Today they are a Chicago based 501(c)3 non-profit with an inclusive mission to center and celebrate Black girls, women, and gender non-conforming media makers, providing programs designed to educate, raise visibility, and support and serve our communities.

They envision a world where all Black girls, women and gender non-conforming media makers and storytellers have equal opportunities to create and thrive.