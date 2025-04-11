Sisters celebrate 1975 arrival in diocese to start U.S. ministry

FOUR SISTERS FROM the Congregation of the Mother of Carmel, (from left) Sister Rose Paul, Sister Alphy Anns, Sister Ruby Therese and Sister Ann Jyothis, formed a choir to sing a song of thanksgiving, “Victorious, Victorious, Our Lady of Carmel” after Holy Communion at the golden jubilee Mass on March 30 at St. Michael the Archangel in Schererville. The Mass marked the 50th anniversary of the religious order’s arrival in the United States. (Photo credit: Marlene A. Zloza)

By Marlene A. Zloza, Northwest Indiana Catholic

The Sisters of the Congregation of the Mother of Carmel gathered for their golden jubilee in the Diocese of Gary on March 30 to mark “50 years not only in Northwest Indiana but throughout North America,” proclaimed Bishop Robert J. McClory as he opened Mass at St. Michael the Archangel with a congregation featuring close to 70 religious sisters from throughout the Midwest U.S. “They give us visible witness that Christ is in our midst.”

The Congregation of the Mother of Carmel was founded by St. Kuriakose Elias Chavara and Father Leopold Beccarro on Feb. 13, 1866, as the first indigenous religious congregation for women in the Syro Malabar Church in India. The Congregation has a lifestyle deepened in the “Abba experience” of St. Chavara, with a balance of contemplative prayer and apostolic service.

The members of the Congregation strive for the personal sanctity and redemptive uplift of the people of God, especially women and children. As a Congregation dedicated to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the Blessed Virgin Mary who responded to God’s call with unwavering faith, hope and love is their model. More than 6,000 CMC sisters serve 25 provinces in India, Africa, North and South America, Europe and Oceania.

Their ministry in North America began in Schererville on April 3, 1975, at the invitation of Msgr. Michael Campagna (1904-79), the founder of Hoosier Boys’ Town, later renamed Campagna Academy. “He was a friend of Bishop Giuseppe Caprio, papal delegate to India, through whom he came to know about the CMC,” said Sister Alice Navya, CMC, regional superior in Schererville. Father Campagna was interested in having the CMC sisters work at Hoosier Boys’ Town when he met the Superior General, Mother Mary Celine, now Servant of God, in Rome in 1970.

“In 1975, Mother Silvia, the next superior general, was able to fulfill Msgr. Campagna’s request,” said Sister Alice, “by sending our first four CMC sisters, Sister Ensweed, Sister Osia, Sister Ancy Paul and Sister Sina, to Hoosier Boys’ Town.”

Meanwhile, the Diocese of Gary’s first prelate, Bishop Andrew G. Grutka, made known his desire to have CMC sisters teach in diocesan schools. “In 1977, our sisters began to teach at Marquette High School in Michigan City, Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond and Holy Angels School in Gary,” noted Sister Alice.

“In 1987, Mother Prima, then the CMC superior general, and Sister Benecasia, then general councilor, visited the CMC sisters in the U.S. and during their visit, Bishop Norbert Gaughan expressed his wish to have more CMC sisters in the Gary diocese,” said Sister Alice. “During the following years, our sisters began teaching at Nativity of Our Savior School in Portage and St. Mary of the Lake School in Miller (Gary). From 2018 onwards, our sisters have been teaching in our St. Michael School here in Schererville.”

They are currently the only two religious sisters teaching in the Diocese of Gary.

“The sisters, although not anointed with oil (when taking their vows), are consecrated,” said Bishop McClory in his homily. “Through prayer, discernment and formation they have come to the conclusion that they are set aside to God, leading lives that are completely dedicated to Jesus.” He dubbed it “a beautiful sign of your solidarity” that close to 70 religious sisters from different orders joined the CMC sisters for their jubilee.

Referring to the day’s Gospel on the selection by the Lord of David to lead the Israelites, the bishop noted that people were surprised that the “ruddy youngest” son of Jesse was chosen to be king. “That is because man sees the appearance, but the Lord looks into the heart,” explained Bishop McClory. “So these sisters have been chosen … and the Lord has embraced them.”

God has said that at the end of the world, there will be no marriage, added the bishop, “and the sisters could say, ‘I’m living now the way the world will be living at the end, without marriage – He is my all. I accept you as my Lord, savior and hope.’

“We jointly celebrate the love God has given (the sisters) for 50 years and ask for another 50 years and more,” said the bishop of the CMC ministry in Schererville and the United States.

Lee Anne Egan, a St. Michael parishioner and one of the day’s lectors, called it “Humbling and gratifying to see all of the sisters’ smiling faces at Mass and know they are so dedicated and loyal to the Church and to Jesus. It’s a privilege to have the sisters of the Mother of Carmel here. I just admire them for their dedication to being a nun and that they entered the convent.”

Lucy Kissane, who came from Lowell with her husband, Dr. Joseph Kissane, to celebrate the jubilee, chatted with some of the sisters before Mass. “It means such a blessing that we have religious life in our parishes,” she said.

“Congratulations to these Congregation of the Mother of Carmel sisters for all they have given to the Diocese of Gary,” said Sister Nga, of East Chicago, a Lover of the Cross sister from Vietnam who is studying studio art at Calumet College of St. Joseph in Hammond.

Ken Bohling, a St. Michael parishioner for 83 years and a Schererville resident, said he appreciates all religious sisters for their gift of teaching, having benefited from their faith when he was a St. Michael School student. While the CMC sisters came along later, “they are very important to our communities, and show us that Catholicism is still going strong, which is what the good Lord wants.”

“Throughout the history of the ministry in the USA,” said Sister Alice, “our sisters have been blessed with many generous benefactors and friends who helped us to accomplish our goals. The humble beginning of our CMC mission in the United States, which commenced with four Sisters in Hoosier Boys’ Town, has now expanded to two countries, eight states, 11 convents and 50 sisters. As our sisters develop new missions across the United States, more and more souls are being inspired to love and serve God. Our CMC Sisters are actively planting the seeds for future vocations to this beautiful garden of Carmel. May God be praised in all His deeds!”