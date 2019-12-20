Siskel Film Center’s upcoming slate of Black films

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

The Gene Siskel Film Center, conveniently located at 164 N. State St., is bringing back by popular demand two films that are great history lessons for moviegoers. “Miles Davis Birth of The Cool” and “Harriet” have been featured before, and “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project” is a new offering that also looks at a historical figure, all screening at this intimate independent film center that not only features films that appeal to a unique audience but cinematic blockbusters, as well.

Following is a synopses of the films with convenient links that provide more information about ticket prices and screening times:

“Miles Davis Birth of The Cool” – December 20 through December 26

Jazz giant Miles Davis was one of the most colossal and complex figures of twentieth-century music, his personal demons and creative drive fueling a capacity for continual self-reinvention. No film could hope to encompass such a copious subject, but expert documentarian Stanley Nelson (“The Black Panthers”) does a remarkable job of giving shape to Davis’ prodigious life and career. His many musical evolutions are lucidly charted, from his bop beginnings through his game-changing excursions into lyrical cool, modal bop, fusion, and late-career pop.

Passages from his autobiography, voiced by Carl Lumbly in Davis’ distinctive rasp, take us through his battles with racism, substance abuse, and anger. Especially notable among the many interviews are revealing reminiscences from his great loves, French singer Juliette Greco and first wife Frances Taylor, both fated to become way stations in Davis’ eternally restless journey. I have reviewed this film, and it shows Davis in all his glory and doesn’t just concentrate on his substance abuse.

http://www.siskelfilmcenter.org/miles-davis-birth-of-the-cool

http://www.siskelfilmcenter.org/harriet

http://www.siskelfilmcenter.org/recorder-the-marion-stokes-project

