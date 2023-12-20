Sims to giveaway 300 Ring cameras to seniors

Photo courtesy: Ring

State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr. is donating Ring Video Doorbells – as well as installation and a lifetime subscription – to 300 seniors in the community in partnership with Amazon and Phalanx Family Services this holiday season.

State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr

“Providing local seniors with Ring doorbell cameras is an important safety initiative to provide our aging neighbors with the security they deserve,” said Sims (D-Chicago). “Many older adults live alone, are away from their family, or may have trouble making it to the door. Using a Ring camera will help give them information they need about who is visiting their homes.”

Sims is giving away 300 Ring Video Doorbells to keep seniors safe. The video doorbells feature a built-in camera and two-way talk, so people can hear and see whomever is at their door. The video doorbell also can send notifications to a phone or tablet when someone is at the door.

Residents who receive a camera from Sims will also be gifted free installation, as well as a lifetime monitoring subscription that will be covered by Amazon.

To be eligible, seniors must live in the 17th Senate District, have internet capability, and have a hard wire hook up where their current doorbell is.

Seniors in the 17th Senate District can request a Ring camera by calling Sims’ office at 773-839-4737 or by visiting www.SenatorElgieSims.com/RingCameraGiveaway<http://www.SenatorElgieSims.com/RingCameraGiveaway>.