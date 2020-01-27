Simeon prevails 88-86 over Morgan Park in the Battle of Vincennes

Thanks to a game-winning shot by 6’5” senior guard Jeremiah Williams with 2.5 seconds remaining in the game, the Simeon Wolverines prevailed over the Morgan Park Mustangs 88-86 in the long-awaited match up of the year titled: “The Battle of Vincennes.”

“It was (a) huge (win for us),” said coach Robert Smith, head coach of the Simeon Wolverines. “We (lost 4 out of 5) of these games in the past. So, it was time for us to (finally) win one of them.”

During the interview, Smith said he was very impressed of how his team played throughout the game. And in spite of surrendering a 17-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, the Wolverines managed to stay on top.

“It’s the Battle of Vincennes,” said Adam Miller, star player of Morgan Park, who led all scorers with 24 points. “Every time we play each other it’s gonna be a hard fought game.”

Miller said after the game he was disappointed he couldn’t get the win. But after coming back from 17 points down in the second half and coming up short, Morgan Park has unfinished business with Simeon.

“We have to win the city,” Miller’s teammate said.

Both teams would exchange baskets in the final quarter of play. And would experience several lead changes down the stretch which included a 69-68 lead for Simeon with 6:51 remaining in the quarter; a 71-69 lead for Morgan Park after a huge three-pointer by Mustangs leading scorer Adam Miller with 6:20 remaining to play; and a huge shot by Simeon’s Jeremiah Williams as time expired.

“The thing I tell them (the most) is learn from their mistakes,” said Nick Irvin, head coach of Morgan Park. “We got to get better rebounding wise. We got to get better defensively. That’s what it comes down to.”

Final Score: Simeon 88, Morgan Park 86.

According to both schools, the “Battle of Vincennes” is often the biggest CPS high school game of the season.

The two archrivals, located 4.5 miles apart on Vincennes Avenue, are often among the top-ranked in the state.

And for the year 2020, Simeon earned the bragging rights.

Chicago Crusader Player of The Game:

Jeremiah Williams, Simeon, 17 points and game winning shot.

Adam Miller, Morgan Park, 24 points.