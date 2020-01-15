Simeon boys basketball team upsets Kenwood 70-55 on the road

By Joseph Phillips

Sports Writer, Chicago Crusader

The Simeon Wolverines improved to 8-4 on the season with a 70-55 victory over Kenwood Academy on Tuesday night, January 7, on the road.Both teams looked to improve their conference record on Tuesday night, but the Wolverines offense was just too much for the Broncos to overcome.

“I thought we came out with real good energy,” said Justin Bowen, head coach of the Kenwood Broncos. “Shortly after that, the energy kind of fizzled out.”

Bowen said in the early part of the first quarter, the Broncos matched the Wolverines basket for basket. But after several turnovers and several bad possessions on the offensive end of the floor, Bowen said his team took a turn for the worse.

With the exception of William Bishop-Green eight points, the Broncos were outscored by the Wolverines 36-13 to close out the half.

In the second half, the Wolverines were led by the hot shooting of DePaul University commit Ahamad Bynum.

Bynum scorched the Broncos for a game high 24 points, three 3-pointers, and eight consecutive free-throws down the stretch. The free-throws were granted to Bynum after six technical fouls were assessed to the home team for questioning the officials’ calls in the closing part of the game.

Final Score: Simeon 70, Kenwood 55.

With the victory, the Wolverines improved to 2-2 on the season in Red South conference play. The Broncos’ loss, dropped them to 5-10 on the season.

The Chicago Crusader Players of The Game:

Ahamad Bynum, Simeon, 24 points, 3 three-pointers.

Darnell King, Kenwood, 17 points.

Joseph Phillips is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 15 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago. He can be reached at sports@chicagocrusader.com.