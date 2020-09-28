Silver Mondays return to J’s Breakfast Club

After a 6-month hiatus brought on by COVID 19, Silver Monday’s has finally returned to J’s Breakfast Club. This weekly program was instituted to engage customers age 60 and above in conversations, information and activities while dining at the restaurant on Mondays at 10:00 a.m.

The weekly offering has been adjusted so that seniors can participate virtually by watching the sessions on Facebook if unable to attend in person.

“We are so glad to have this program back,” said Rosie Washington who is the coordinator and also the mother of J’s Breakfast Club owner Joslyn Kelly.

This week, Dr. Janet Seabrook, CEO of Community HealthNet Health Centers was the featured speaker. She discussed healthy tips during the pandemic and the importance of getting a flu shot.

Other upcoming topics include health insurance and monthly education roundtables with the Gary Community School Corporation Manager Dr. Paige McNulty. For more information about Silver Mondays, call (219) 455-6959.