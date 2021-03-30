Silver alert issued for missing 15-year-old Gary girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’; teen could be with father, police say

ABC7 Chicago

The Gary Police Department has issued a Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kenedie McNair is believed to be in extreme danger, according to police.

She was last seen Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m.

The teen may be with her father, Carl Banks, 36, in a GMC Denali with Mississippi license plates JC797

McNair is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue sweat suit and white Adidas tennis shoes.

Banks is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 308 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214 or 911.

This article originally appeared on ABC7 Chicago.