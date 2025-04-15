Should you be alarmed if you have cold sweats?

By: Anna Kohler

Shivering and sweating seem contradictory, but cold sweats could provide insight into your overall heath.

“Cold sweat episodes can occur year-round despite the temperature outside and at any time of day,” explains Dr. Aaron Chaise, a family medicine physician at Advocate Health Care. “You may experience this odd sensation for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it may indicate a life-threatening condition and other times it may be the result of simply being sick.”

Possible reasons for cold sweats:

Heart attack

Widely recognized heart attack symptoms are traditionally known as chest pain, shortness of breath and arm numbness. The American Heart Association also recognizes cold sweats as a heart attack warning sign. This may coincide with clammy skin.

If you have symptoms of a heart attack, seek emergency medical attention.

Fainting

Fainting is typically caused by low blood pressure which is especially prominent if you have diabetes. Right before you faint, you may experience dizziness, cold sweats and weakness.

“Managing your blood sugar can prevent fainting and therefore cold sweats,” Dr. Chaise says. “Fainting can also occur as a side effect of taking a new medication. If that’s the case, your health care provider can provide alternative options.”

Stress

If you are experiencing significant stress, your body may go into fight-or-flight which can trigger cold sweats.

“This occurs because your body begins to produce more hormones and re-prioritize its normal blood flow to protect itself from perceived danger,” Dr. Chaise explains. “It’s important to manage stress and seek help from a mental health expert if needed.”

Respiratory illness

Respiratory illnesses, like flu, COVID or pneumonia, can bring on periods of chills and sweating. When you have a fever, your body sweats to cool itself and bring down your body temperature.

