Short film ‘Lakeside’s Treasure’ shows passion of local antiques’ expert 

Black Public Media’s new film series, AfroPoP Digital Shorts, brings viewers to Chicago this month with the documentary short “Lakeside’s Treasure” by Rasheed Peters, a graduate of Northwestern University.

Vintage items hold sentimental value for some, and there’s even an antique television program that travels around the country. Folks have their items assessed to see if what has been in grandma’s basement is worth any money.

Locally, particularly for North Siders, there’s an antique store filled with fantastic items.

The owner of this store is featured in an intimate portrait of her antique and vintage store. Betty McDaniel’s Lakeside Treasures—in the Rogers Park section of Chicago, is front and center in a film that depicts a woman living her dreams.

A LOOK INSIDE of Betty McDaniel‘s shop.

McDaniel’s life-long love of antiques led to her desire to own an antique shop post-retirement. She originally hoped to be able to keep the store open for five years, but the establishment has become a staple for residents of Rogers Park and the greater Chicago area and is soon to reach the two decade mark.

A testament to following your bliss at any age, “Lakeside’s Treasure”presents a unique story of perseverance, dedication and, most importantly, heart.

The film will premiere as the latest episode of Black Public Media’s AfroPoP Digital Shorts on Monday, September 18, on the Black Public Media YouTube Channel (@BlackPublicMedia).

An offshoot of BPM’s award-winning documentary series AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange, AfroPoP Digital Shorts showcases life, art and culture from all parts of the African Diaspora like its sister series, but broadens the exploration to include films in both documentary and narrative form.

Other films in the series, including “Midnight Oil” by Bilal Motley and “The Black Disquisition” by Quincy G. Ledbetter, can be streamed now on the BPM YouTube Channel.

Rasheed Peters is a video artist and filmmaker based in Chicago, with Jamaican roots. He brings a unique blend of business acumen and creative expertise to his work and the creative media field.

NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY GRADUATE Rasheed Peters, documentarian.

With a focus on intergenerational relationships and the Caribbean-American immigrant experience, Rasheed’s storytelling explores the preservation and passing down of culture, traditions, and rituals across generations of Black communities worldwide.

Take a look at a teaser. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxGKGScOSXP/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng==