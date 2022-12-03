Shopping with a purpose at Africa International House Annual Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration

Africa International House, USA, Inc. (AIH) will host its Annual Holiday Market & Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration, honoring the Kwanzaa principle of UJAMAA, cooperative economics during this gift purchasing season on Friday, December 2nd from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM. and Saturday, December 3rd, from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Harriet Harris Park, 6200 S. Drexel Ave Chicago IL, 60637.

The Annual Holiday Market & Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration is a unique event spotlighting local Black-owned entrepreneurs and vendors offering the finest from Chicago’s best visual, sculpture, quilt, jewelry, handcraft artists, and clothing designers. The anticipated two days free event will be full of rich engagement with African culture and fun for the entire family with line dancing classes, art workshops, and talks covering a variety of topics, including African art, the merit of Kwanzaa, real estate investment, Black comics, and an information session on planned developments for the 63rd street corridor. A raffle for original art, and surprise vendor raffle items will be offered daily.

Patrons will enjoy a FREE jazz performance Friday, Dec. 2 at 3:00 pm with vocalist Maggie Brown, saxophonist Al Smith & Intimate Contact. Drum with the African Festival of the Arts Drum Village drummers Friday & Saturday. There will be a Convenient FREE off-street and secured lot parking are available. Public transportation use is encouraged. Harris Park is one block away from the Green Line and Cottage Grove Bus lines.

For more information visit: www.aihusa.org, email [email protected] or call: (773) 955-ARTS (2787).

Africa International House, USA, Inc.

The mission of Africa International House (AIH) is to serve as a center that exposes and educates all people to the individual works and collective contributions of African cultures. Our mission is addressed through our flagship program, the African Festival of the Arts, and through other activities that promote African-based culture.

Get social with Africa International House, USA, Inc.

Instagram: @AIHChicago

Facebook: @AIHChicago

Website: www.aihusa.org