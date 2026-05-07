Shootings, homicides rise in April despite overall crime decline, CPD reports

Shootings and homicides increased in April compared to the same month in 2025, even as overall crime in Chicago declined, according to a new report from the Chicago Police Department, highlighting a continuing concern over violent crime as the city moves into the summer months.

The report said citywide, there were 32 murders in April, nine more than the 23 murders recorded in April 2025. Compared to last April, shooting incidents rose 8 percent, and there was a 12 percent increase in shooting victims.

CPD said that since the start of the year, there have been 130 homicides, up 8 percent compared to this time last year. Shooting incidents have increased 6 percent, while the number of shooting victims has risen 9 percent.

Those increases come even as other major crime categories continue to decline, underscoring a pattern seen in recent years in which gun violence trends do not always move in step with overall crime. According to historical data, Chicago has seen significant reductions in homicides since peaks earlier in the decade, though shootings remain concentrated in certain communities and fluctuate year to year.

Through April, the Bureau of Detectives has cleared 101 homicides, for a clearance rate of 78 percent.

At the same time, robberies are down 22 percent month to date and 25 percent year to date. Robberies involving a firearm have dropped 22 percent compared to April 2025 and are down 33 percent for the year.

Carjackings have declined 12 percent compared to April 2025, with a 15 percent year-to-date decrease, while burglaries are down 7 percent month to date and 16 percent compared to this time last year.

Based on Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) figures, overall crime has fallen 3 percent year to date and 5 percent month to date. Violent crime is down 9 percent so far this year, with a 13 percent month-to-date decline, while property crime has dropped 1 percent over the last year and 3 percent compared to April 2025.

Transit-related crime also showed notable declines. CPD said crimes on the CTA dropped 47 percent compared to April 2025, with a 23 percent year-to-date decrease. Violent crime on transit fell 33 percent this month and 15 percent for the year, while property crime declined 64 percent this month and 34 percent year to date.

Police also reported continued firearm recoveries, with officers seizing 869 guns in April—an average of 29 firearms per day—and 3,096 firearms since the beginning of 2026. Officials have repeatedly pointed to gun recoveries as a key component of efforts to reduce violence, though the increase in shootings suggests persistent challenges.

While the report does not break down incidents by neighborhood, past data has consistently shown that gun violence remains concentrated in specific areas on the South and West Sides, where communities have long called for sustained investment, prevention programs, and policing strategies tailored to local conditions.

The April report also comes amid renewed attention to violent incidents involving police, including the death of Chicago Police Officer John G. Bartholomew, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 25 at Swedish Hospital. His partner, Officer Nelson Crespo, was critically injured but has since shown signs of recovery, according to published reports.

Prosecutors say Alphonso Talley, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and other felonies in connection with the shooting. Authorities allege Talley had been arrested earlier that day in an armed robbery before being transported to the hospital, where he reportedly concealed a weapon and opened fire on the officers.

During a recent court hearing, a judge denied Talley pretrial release, citing concerns that he posed a threat to public safety. He remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court later this month.

The case has also raised broader questions about security procedures and criminal justice policies, including how a suspect was able to bring a weapon into a hospital setting and whether prior decisions related to detention and electronic monitoring played a role.

City officials and police leadership have said the incident remains under investigation, including a review of procedures surrounding prisoner searches and transport. The shooting has also intensified ongoing debates about accountability, repeat offenders, and the balance between public safety and constitutional protections in Illinois’ criminal justice system.