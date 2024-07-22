Sheriff Dart Warns Public of Phone Scam

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is warning the public of a telephone scam during which callers, who identify themselves as Sheriff’s Office employees, tell individuals they must come to a Sheriff’s Office location to a pay a fine or face arrest.

Cook County Sheriff’s Police have received multiple reports from individuals who said they received a call from someone claiming to be with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. The caller threatens arrest if the individual does not go to the Daley Center or Sheriff’s Police Headquarters in Maywood to pay fines for missing jury duty or for an outstanding warrant. Most people reported receiving this call from a blocked number.

The public should be aware these calls are a scam. Sheriff’s officers never ask for immediate compliance with orders over the phone nor call individuals to inform them about outstanding warrants.

The public is advised that if they receive a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer to get the caller’s full name, badge number, and phone number. Do not follow the caller’s instructions. Instead, call the department they claim to be from to verify the caller’s identity and determine if there is a reason for contact.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of this scam is asked to call the Sheriff’s Police Investigations Section at 708-865-4896 or the Sheriff’s Police non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.