Shell Burr Oasis honored as 2023 “Golden Dealer” for North America

SHELL BURR OASIS owner Karan Sidhu (center) and Gary Mayor Eddie Melton (right) pose with a declaration noting that Saturday, October 5, 2024 as Customer Appreciation Day.

Shell Burr Oasis has proudly been named the 2023 Fuel Dealer of the Year in the U.S., achieving this prestigious honor for the second consecutive year. This accolade positions Shell Burr Oasis among the top 1% of 47,000 Shell stations worldwide. Karan Sidhu and his exceptional team received the coveted award at a ceremony held in Arizona last April. Shell Burr Oasis went on to represent both the City of Gary and the U.S. at the Global Shell Awards in Singapore, where they were further recognized as the Golden Dealer of the Year for North America.

This distinguished recognition is based on several key performance metrics, including volume growth, results from quarterly Mystery Shop Audits conducted by an independent third party, station cleanliness, loyalty penetration, customer service, and community engagement. Karan commended his son Paul and the entire team at Shell Burr Oasis for this outstanding achievement. In honor of the station’s 2022 recognition, Karan established the Rahul Saigal Memorial Scholarship Fund, providing a $5,000 annual endowment for five graduating seniors from West Side High Leadership Academy in Gary.

Gary mayor Eddie Melton gave a resident and gas customer a Crockpot slow cooker to celebrate Customer Appreciation Day. (Photos by Ted Brown) SHELL BURR OASIS team members and Gary Mayor Eddie Melton gave a lucky resident a Ninja Food Processor to celebrate Customer Appreciation Day. Customers were able to celebrate Customer Appreciation Day and get gas at a relatively cheap price. Customers were able to celebrate Customer Appreciation Day and get gas at a relatively cheap price.

In the spirit of gratitude and community service, Karan invited the community to join Shell Burr Oasis for a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The event featured music, reduced gas prices, and exciting random prize giveaways for attendees.

Shell Burr Oasis proprietor, Karan Sidhu, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the community. “We are proud members of our community, and we want to share this honor and experience with our customers. Their support and patronage make these awards possible,” stated Karan.

Customer Appreciation Day was a celebration of gratitude for Shell Burr Oasis’ loyal patrons and a testament to the station’s ongoing success.