Sheila Jackson Lee, trailblazing Congresswoman, passes at 74

The United States mourns the loss of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who passed away on July 19, 2024, at the age of 74. A tireless advocate for justice, equality, and human rights, Jackson Lee leaves behind a legacy of unwavering dedication to her constituents and the nation.

Born on January 12, 1950, in Queens, New York, Sheila Jackson Lee earned her B.A. in Political Science from Yale University, where she was part of the first graduating class that included women. She continued her education at the University of Virginia Law School, earning her J.D. Her impressive academic background laid the foundation for a career marked by significant legislative accomplishments and influential advocacy.

Elected to represent Texas’s 18th congressional district in 1994, Jackson Lee quickly became an influential voice in Washington. Recognized by *Congressional Quarterly* as one of the 50 most effective Members of Congress, she was known for her passionate speeches and relentless pursuit of justice. She served on three critical congressional committees: the House Committee on the Judiciary, Homeland Security, and the Budget Committee.

During her tenure, Congresswoman Jackson Lee introduced several landmark bills. Among these were the Juvenile Accountability Block Grant Reauthorization, the Bullying Prevention and Intervention Act, and H.R. 71, the Federal Prison Bureau Nonviolent Offender Relief Act of 2015. She was a staunch advocate for criminal justice reform, sponsoring legislation such as the Sentencing Reform Act and the Law Enforcement Trust and Integrity Act. Her efforts extended to youth, with initiatives like The Fair Chance for Youth Act and Kaleif’s Law.

“Sheila was a warrior for justice,” said Congressman Kweisi Mfume. “Her unyielding zest for fairness and her ability to rally support for critical issues were unmatched. We have lost a true champion.”

Jackson Lee was also a steadfast champion for women and children. She supported the Paycheck Fairness Act and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and introduced amendments to promote outreach to minority- and women-owned businesses in the commercial space industry. Her commitment to healthcare was evident in her authorship of H.R. 45, the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Research and Education Act of 2015.

“Sheila Jackson Lee was more than a colleague; she was a friend and mentor,” said Congresswoman Barbara Lee. “Her dedication to her constituents and her fight for racial justice and equity were inspiring. She led the movement to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday and reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act. Her absence will leave a significant void.”

Throughout her career, Jackson Lee held several leadership roles. She was the Democratic Chief Deputy Whip and Vice Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Her advocacy extended internationally, as demonstrated by her participation in the 2001 World Conference on Racism in South Africa and her arrest in 2006 for protesting ethnic cleansing in Darfur.

In her personal life, Jackson Lee was married to Dr. Elwyn Lee, a Yale graduate and an administrator at the University of Houston. They had two children, Jason Lee, a Harvard graduate, and Erica Lee, a Duke University graduate and a member of the Harris County School Board. Her family, including her grandchildren Ellison Bennett Carter and Roy Lee Carter III, were a significant source of pride and joy.

“Sheila Jackson Lee was a trailblazer in every sense of the word,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Her advocacy for a better future and her relentless fight for her constituents will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”

As the nation reflects on her contributions, the impact of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s work will be felt for generations to come. Her legacy as a fighter for justice, equality, and human rights is solidified in the annals of American history.

“LULAC is proud to have stood with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee for decades in the fight for civil rights,” said Roman Palomares, LULAC National President. “Her vision for a just and equitable nation was clear, and her dedication unwavering. We will continue to build upon her legacy.”

In her final years, Jackson Lee’s commitment to healthcare, justice reform, and equality remained steadfast. Her leadership in establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday was a testament to her dedication to acknowledging and rectifying historical injustices.

Her family issued a statement Friday night, saying in part: “Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas.”

Though the specific cause of her death was not disclosed, it is believed that the cancer she battled was aggressive and fast-spreading. This news was a shock to many who knew her, especially since she had successfully fought breast cancer over a decade ago. This previous experience with cancer significantly influenced her advocacy for cancer research and healthcare reform, leading her to passionately support and protect the Affordable Care Act.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s passing marks the end of an era for Texas’s 18th congressional district and the nation. Her tireless work, compassionate leadership, and unwavering dedication to justice will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her.