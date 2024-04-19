She Owns It She Biz Conference Returns for Third Year to Continue to Empower and Uplift Black Women

PAST SHE OWNS It She Biz Conference panelists pictured after the 2023 event. Front row, l-r: Peggy Riggins, Christie Love, George Daniels and Robiar Smith. Back row, l-r: Hermene Hartman, Dorothy R. Leavell, Dr. Carol Adams, Yvette Moyo and Jeanette Foreman. (Photo by Tito Garcia)

Returning for its third year, the She Owns It She Biz Conference, created and produced by With an Eye PR, reaffirms its commitment to transforming perceptions and celebrating the achievements of the Black community. As a significant event in Chicago, it fosters unity, excellence, and empowerment among black women and their allies.

Christi Love, the founder of this influential conference, is enthusiastic about its return. “I am incredibly thankful to bring this essential conference back for another year, benefiting Black women, Black men, and our broader community,” Love said. “It is a passionate endeavor to unite my sisters, to recognize and celebrate their vast contributions to society and culture.”

This year, the conference is incredibly proud to introduce the “She’s Wisdom” Keynote Panel, a historic conversation among five esteemed Black women who have shaped Chicago’s cultural and social landscapes. Moderated by Yvette Moyo (Nov 2021 LegaShe Honoree) and includes panelists Dr. Carol Adams (March 2023 LegaShe Honoree), Jeanette Foreman (March 2023 LegaShe Honoree), Hermene Hartman (March 2023 HerStory Honoree), and Dorothy R. Leavell (March 2023 HerStory Honoree). These influential women have lived through the Jim Crow era and contributed significantly—from activism to education and shaping policies alongside Chicago’s first Black Mayor, Harold Washington, to covering the first Black President of the United States, Barack Obama, when he was a community organizer—bring a legacy of resilience and change to the conference.

This year, the conference proudly welcomes Moor’s Brewing Company as its inaugural “We Support Black Women Sponsor,” a pioneering Black-owned brewery that resonates with its heritage and core values. Honors with “She Owns It She Biz” ancestor and legacy of Patsy Young, a formerly enslaved woman who gained her freedom and significantly contributed to early American beer crafting through her brewing expertise.

The conference also honors living legend Stephanie Hart, founder of Brown Sugar Bakery and the only Black woman-owned chocolate manufacturer in the U.S. Hart, a steadfast supporter of the event, was the keynote speaker for the first year and returned as a panelist for the second year, will be celebrated for her accomplishments and treated like Queen for the day.

In addition, She Owns it She Biz Conference is proud to announce NBC & Telemundo, The Brunch Bunch, and Chicago News Weekly as media partners. Ashe Counseling and Coaching, Memoire Skincare, Dream Center, E&e MGT Man, and Self Care Spa as We Respect Black Women sponsors. This year’s conference sponsors are all Black, Brown, and Women-owned businesses, with a media partner dedicated to Diversity, Equity, and inclusion, marking a significant expansion in its third year.

The conference is introducing two new awards this year: one recognizing a Black man who has significantly advanced the interests of Black women and the She’s Community Award, which will involve nominations by the conference committee and voting for the first time. We continue to honor Black women from and in Chicago, continuing to make the city great.

Scheduled for May 17, 2024, at Malcolm X College (1900 W Jackson Blvd.), the conference promises an enriching experience with diverse panels and workshops covering self-help, career progression, business development, community engagement, and social issues—all tailored to resonate deeply with participants.