She Owns It She Biz Conference Celebrates Its Third Year

The She Owns It She Biz Conference returned for its third year, continuing its mission of empowering Black women with the support of Black men. The event, held on May 17, included workshops, panels, Q&A sessions, and professional resources, welcoming attendees from diverse backgrounds.

“My team and I are grateful to everyone who supported this year’s She Owns It She Biz Conference,” said Christi Love, Executive Producer. “We look forward to returning in 2025 with more Black women, men, and others for a day full of empowerment and inspiration.”

The conference began with Dr. La’vel Hardy’s “She’s Spiritual” session, motivating attendees to achieve their goals. Attendees also participated in “She Releases,” a session by Ashe Counseling and Coaching to help overcome success barriers.

New segments like “She’s Real Estate” and “She Prosper Q & A” offered insights into financial literacy and property ownership. “She’s Early Childhood Education,” presented by Tamera Fair and Tonia Evans, provided tools for starting or enhancing businesses in childhood development. Evans praised Fair for her dedication, moving attendees to tears.

The keynote panel, moderated by Real Men Charities Founder and The Quarry CEO Yvette Moyo, featured Dr. Carol Adams, Jeanette Foreman, Hermene Hartman, and Dorothy R. Leavell, all 2023 honorees. These women’s achievements have created significant opportunities for Black women across various sectors. Now in their 70s and 80s, the triumphs and commitment of these women have established them as pioneers of transformation. Their narratives and enduring legacies are a testament to the strength and resilience that have propelled social progress in Chicago. By showcasing these trailblazers, the conference collectively celebrates their historical contributions and motivates current and future generations to persist in their pursuit of progress and equality.

This year, the conference concluded with the “She’s Honored” reception, celebrating the achievements and contributions of ten honorees: Pam Oliver, Merry Green, Terri Winston, Jessica Oliver, Maudlyene Ihejirika, Tamera Fair, Dr. Michele Hoskins, Lady Erica Glen, Autumn Harmon, and Julian Green.

We were proud to be the We Support Black Women sponsor for this year’s conference, and we look forward to being a long-time partner to do our part to support Black women as Black men in business,” said Jamhal Johnson, Co-Founder of Moor’s Brewing Company. “It was good to be part of the ‘She’s Honored’ reception, celebrating an impressive list of people making meaningful contributions to the community and beyond for our sisters.”

The conference was supported by local Black, Brown, and women-owned businesses, with Moor’s Brewing Company as the exclusive “We Support Black Women Sponsor.” Additional sponsors included 529 Management, Ashe Counseling and Coaching, Memoire Skincare, Brown Sugar Bakery, Momentum Coffee, Dream Center, Self-Care Spa & Lounge, A&S Beverages, and E & E Mgmt., Inc. Media partners were NBC, Telemundo, Chicago News Weekly, and The Brunch Bunch Radio Show. Hospitality sponsors included Dollz Kitchen and Fatso Hard Kitchen.

