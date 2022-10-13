Shattered Globe Theatre presents the Chicago premiere of ‘STEW’

Shattered Globe Theatre is pleased to launch its 2022-23 season with the Chicago premiere of “STEW,” Zora Howard’s Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, directed by Malkia Stampley, playing through October 22 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets are currently available on at sgtheatre.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office.

“STEW” features Ensemble Members Demetra Dee and Jazzma Pryor with Velma Austin and Jasmine Cheri Rush.

The Tucker women are up early to prepare an important meal, or at least that’s what Mama says. As the day wears on, tensions simmer inside and around Mama’s kitchen. Zora Howard’s award-winning play, “STEW,” is a hilarious and haunting drama that explores the unbreakable bond between kinswomen and reveals the power that loss holds over our lives when we refuse to share it with others.

SGT Producing Artistic Director Sandy Shinner comments, “SGT is delighted to introduce award-winning playwright and screenwriter Howard to Chicago audiences with our production of ‘STEW,’ finalist for the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. Our entire cast and production team is excited that Ms. Howard continues to be in conversation with us about the play, and has joined us in Chicago for several rehearsals. I am equally thrilled to welcome nationally recognized actor, director and producer Malkia Stampley as director of ‘STEW,’ her first mainstage production in Chicago. The entire artistic team is inspired by her passion for this important play.”

COVID-19 safety: All patrons at Theater Wit will be required to show proof of full vaccination before they even enter the lobby. Please note that masks are mandatory for all patrons for the entire duration of the performance, except when actively drinking beverages. Visit sgtheatre.org/stew for more information.

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 3 p.m.

Regular Run: $45 general admission. $15 students. $35 seniors. $25 under 30 years old. $15 industry tickets on Thursdays and Fridays with code “INDUSTRY.” Tickets are currently available at sgtheatre.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. Group discounts are also available.

Shattered Globe understands that ticket prices can pose a financial burden and, at times, an obstacle for theatregoers. A number of waived tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for students and community members experiencing access barriers to theatre. If you would like to be added to SGT’s Waived Ticket Waitlist, email [email protected].

NOTE: all requests must be completed by 12 p.m. the Friday before the performance you would like to attend. The e-mail will not be monitored at all on weekends or after 5 p.m. on weekdays.

