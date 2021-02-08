Shattered glass portrait of Kamala Harris erected on National Mall

By Emma Colton, Washington Examiner

A shattered glass portrait of Kamala Harris was erected on the National Mall to commemorate her being the first woman and woman of color elected as vice president.

“This will just be a wonderful visual emblem of this moment in time, and hopefully people will reflect a little bit on all the barriers that have been broken by her election,” Holly Hotchner, president and CEO of the National Women’s History Museum, a co-sponsor of the project, said.

The portrait was unveiled in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, standing at 6-by-6 feet and weighing 350 pounds.

Swiss artist Simon Berger is behind the portrait and said he used a hammer to “paint” the piece of work “with targeted fine hits.”

Simon Berger Instagram

“I think what makes it so moving to me is to see the tiny cracks, to see those fissures and everything they represent,” said Lindsay Kaplan, a co-founder of Chief, a networking organization for female executives and portrait co-sponsor.

The Associated Press reported that Harris is aware of the portrait, but it is unclear whether she will visit it.

The portrait was slated to stand until Saturday evening and will then be taken to the Chief office in New York.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Examiner.