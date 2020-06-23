Several NBA Players concerned about returning to play 

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

In spite of an NBA vote last week to return to play on July 30 in Orlando, Florida, a growing number of players still may have concerns about returning due to the possible spread of COVID-19.

According to Bleacher Report, Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who was not going to play in the return this season as he continues to rehabilitate from shoulder surgery, was a prime mover in organizing a Zoom call on Friday, June 12, that included as many as 200 players from the league.

During the Zoom call, the group discussed topics such as the safety of the players playing in a bubblelike environment at the ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, as well as the optics of returning to play while the country is still responding to the death of George Floyd.

Since the league shut down play on March 11, several players had concerns about the safety of the venue.

Florida has hit a grim milestone — passing 100,000 cases of the coronavirus. The latest report from the state’s Department of Health adds 2,926 new infections to the total number of COVID-19 cases, which now stands at 100,217 with 3,173 deaths.